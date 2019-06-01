LAKE GENEVA - Florence M. Juzwik (nee DeCicco) passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 21, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Emily (Palumbo) and Benjamin DeCicco. She was a proud Italian who knew how to do things the Italian way -- cook, love, gesture, swear.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Ernest Falsetti, John Long and Edmond Juzwik; her beloved daughter, Elyse (Falsetti) Harth; and her brothers and sisters, the DeCiccos, Anthony, Rocky, Bill, Ben, Lucille, Pete; and special niece, Judy. She is survived by a daughter, Emmy (Falsetti) Stachel (John) of McHenry, Ill.; a son, Chris Juzwik (Ann Templeman) of Madison.; and her dear son-in-law, Terry Harth, of Lake Geneva. Her grandchildren also survive, Terry and Todd Harth; Chris and Corey Smith; and Ben, Abby and Carly Juzwik. On the day of her death, she became a great-great-grandmother for the first time.
Florence, known as Dolly to her loved ones, took great pride in a great many things, her ability to cook something out of nothing; that she was the only one of her siblings to graduate from high school; her skills and experiences as a court reporter; her ability to see through people, figuratively; and that she had outfits that matched, jewelry that sparkled and makeup that accentuated.
"I still look good,'' she'd say.
"I'm still pretty sharp,'' she'd say.
"Your old mother's still got it,'' she'd say.
She was a tremendous storyteller, was fiercely loyal to her family, and loved a good joke. She had a wonderful soprano voice, which she'd gladly show off with just a hint of a suggestion, or no real suggestion at all.
She liked Judge Judy, "Jeopardy," tennis, men's only, eight-ounce cans of Miller Lite, the Bears, football, Rod Stewart, and Inspector Clouseau. She did not like many, many, many things, but saved her strongest venom for stupid people, persistent lousy weather, Tom Brady, store clerks who say "no problem," and Donald Trump, probably not in that order. She also did not like basketball; or the Green Bay Packers. She also wanted it made clear that she said from the start that the Bears would never win a thing with Jay Cutler.
Her family and friends will miss her quick wit, pointed advice and general sassiness, along with phrases she tossed around often, such as:
"Let me tell you something…"
"As God as is my witness…"
"Have you had enough to eat?"
"You look like you've put on a little weight…"
She served for many years as a court reporter, work she found exciting and fulfilling. She had stacks of notebooks with her shorthand notes in them, and would reflect on them often. She was fascinated by the law, and by crime, and by criminals -- at age 10, she stood in line with her parents to view the body of John Dillinger at the Cook County morgue -- as well as the judges and lawyers who worked in the judicial system, which she described as "not perfect, but the only one we've got." She often said that with a little bit of luck, she could have been a lawyer, or a judge, and a good one at that. No one had any reason to doubt her.
The family plans an open-house celebration of life beginning at 12 Noon on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the HARTH RESIDENCE, 500 Edwards Blvd., Unit 67, Lake Geneva, Wis.