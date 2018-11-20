MCFARLAND - Ted Juszczyk, age 63, of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at University Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1955, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Polish immigrants, Bronislaw and Wiktoria (Sczerba) Juszczyk. Ted graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He married Nancy Krause on Nov. 13, 1982, in Aurora, Ill.
Ted worked as an Environmental Engineering Consultant. He was involved in some of the largest Superfund cleanups in the nation, and locally was the lead engineer involved with the design and construction of one of Madison's major landfills. Ted served in senior management and leadership roles at several environmental engineering firms.
He loved the outdoors, especially being on the Wisconsin River. Ted enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking, and boating. He loved traveling, skiing, and camping with family and friends. Ted was a master chef, practical joker, techie, and political junkie. Most importantly, he loved spending time with and caring for his family. Ted will be remembered for always putting others first. Family and friends in the area all have house projects that Ted designed and built for them.
Ted is survived by his wife, Nancy Jean Juszczyk; mother-in-law, Bonnie Watson; sons, Tommy (Jessica Perry) Juszczyk and Mikey (Lindsay Oestreich) Juszczyk; daughter, Jill (Jason) Voelker; granddaughter, Lauren Voelker; and grandsons, Jack Voelker and Hayden Juszczyk. He is also survived by close family friends Debbie, Chris, Trent, and Brianna Buth. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, with the Rev. Kelli Schmit presiding. A luncheon and fellowship will follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.