KENDALL / MADISON—Elizabeth R. “Bette”Juno, age 83, of Madison formally of Kendall, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at home. She was born Feb. 19, 1935, to Henry and Maurine (Scott) Rollins. She was married to George A. Juno, July 26, 1952.

Bette is survived by six sons, Mike (Linda), Ken, Tim (Sally), Todd (Chris), John (Susan), and Peter (Laurice); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Joanne (Dick) Walters and Jackie (Karsten) Berge; and a brother-in-law,Harold Winchel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Tom and Paul; a sister, Pat Winchel; and her brother, Dale Rollins.

A celebration of Bette’s life will be held Sept. 8, 2018, at FIELD VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARK, in Hillsboro, Wis., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Picha Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.pichafuneralhomes.com.

Elizabeth R. "Bette" Juno
