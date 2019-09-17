PARDEEVILLE - Junior “Bill” W. Wendt, 79, of rural Pardeeville, passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 4, 1941, to Harvey and Myrtle (Obleness) Wendt. He attended Pardeeville schools, graduating in 1958. He was a member of the drum & bugle corp for A.W.H. Bill was united in marriage to Edith Meiller June 8, 1963. Bill worked for Trumbower Manufacturers, The Pardeeville Canning Factory, and later for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles from 1962 until his retirement. After retirement, Bill and Edith started traveling during the winters, visiting friends. One year to Florida, the next to Arizona. He also enjoyed deer hunting, football, NASCAR and ARCA racing, word puzzles, and Maggie Mae.
He is survived by his wife, Edith; brother, Lawrence “Newt” Wendt; sister, June Wendt; brother-in-law, Lester Meiller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rodney, Elwyn, and Wayne; sister, Marcia; and sister-in-law, Darlene Wendt.
No formal services will be held. A celebration of Junior’s life will be held at a later date. His cremated remains will be scattered in his favorite location. The family wishes to thank the Pardeeville EMS, Newt, Rick, Sarah, Mitch, and Robin Wendt, Tom and Bonnie Cross, and Grasse Funeral Service for their assistance. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of 79 Junior “Bill” W. Wendt, Pardeeville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.