DEFOREST - Robert David Jungemann, age 73, of DeForest, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Poynette, the son of Rudolph and Adelaide (Pribbenow) Jungemann. Robert graduated from Poynette High School in 1963, then joined the military. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1968. Robert married Cathleen Edwardson on July 10, 1971, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest.
He worked as a project manager for General Telephone (GTE) for 30 years. Robert was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 348 and volunteered for the Arthritis Foundation. Robert's passion was riding his Harley. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid Badgers fan.
Robert is survived by his son, Brad Jungemann; daughter, Lisa Jungemann; grandchildren, Isis and Freyja Guimond and Manuel Hubert; and sisters, Arlette Siekmeier and Alice (Dave Wilken) Jungemann. He was preceded in death by wife, Cathleen Jungemann; parents; and sister, Marie White.
Per Robert's wishes there will be no services. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.