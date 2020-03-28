Jungbluth, Linda Kaye

MADISON — Linda Kaye Jungbluth, 72, went to be with the angels on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born July 11, 1948, in Madison, to Bertrum and Elizabeth (Ingram) Jungbluth, and resided in Madison her entire life.

Linda worked in the hospitality profession most of her life, including at The State Capital, The Orpheum Theater, and Rennebohm’s Drug Store.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda was always kind, generous and never complained through all her health issues. She liked to volunteer at Feeding the Homeless and loved to read Harlequin romances. Celebrating the holidays was important to her, especially Christmas, and she would shop all year to get the perfect gift for everyone.

Survivors include her sister, Marlene Terhall; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elaine; brother-in-law, Forrest Slotten; and brother-in-law, Dean Terhall.

A private family gathering is being held with grave site service at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Middleton.

Memorials can be made, in honor of Linda, to Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis. 53704 or to The Parkinson’s Foundation at, www.apdaparkinson.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison (608) 249-6666

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Jungbluth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.