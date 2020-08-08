Jung-Carmichael, Doris J. (Messerschmidt)

You have permission to edit this article.
JEFFERSON — Doris J. Jung-Carmichael (nee Messerschmidt), age 91, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle and Pastor Amy Waelchli presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.

The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.

