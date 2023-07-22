June Rose Beale

June 23, 1938 - July 18, 2023

RANDOLPH - June Rose Beale, 85, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at her home with family by her side.

June Rose was born in Indiana on June 23, 1938 to Ross and Wilma Compton. She was married to Oscar S. Beale on June 12, 1977 in Elgin, IL.

June received her Master's degree and practiced as a Psychotherapist for many years beginning in 1992. She was active in the Randolph United Methodist Church and was proud of being a Certified Lay Leader. June dearly loved her grandchildren.

June is survived by her children: Beth Jones, Thomas Jones, Cheryl Brandis, and Gwen (Richard) Mayer; dear close friends: Adam Bradley and his parents, Brian and Sue Bradley; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar in 2018; son, David Jones; and step-daughters: Margaret Zonca and Stephanie Sausman.

No formal funeral services will be held and cremation is to take place. Inurnment will take place at Lake Emily Cemetery at a later date.

Special thanks is expressed to Hillside Hospice for their care and also with whom she worked with over the years.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.