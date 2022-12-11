June 20, 1948 – Dec. 4, 2022

BEAVER DAM — June May Kennedy, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

June is survived by her husband, James; sons, James (Alisha) Zifke and Brian Zifke; daughter, Heidi (Tom) Williamson; two sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Renforth and Alice (James) Ulam; brother, Paul Duessler; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters-in-law; and a daughter-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

