Julie G. Mitchell

Aug. 2, 1960 - July 24, 2023

BARABOO - Julie G. Mitchell, age 62, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital. Julie, daughter of Joseph and Patricia (Ceaglske) Naquin was born Aug. 2, 1960 in New Orleans, LA. She attended grade school at St. Joe's and graduated from Baraboo High School, Class of 1979.

On Oct. 11, 1980 she was united in marriage to Andrew "Andy" Mitchell.

Julie worked in the restaurant industry for many years; she was employed by The Alpine, Pierce's Supper Club, Quindt's Towne Lounge, and The Hi Way House to name a few. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending to her flowers but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Andy; children: Matt, Marcus (Brittney) and Megan (Chad) Fiske; grandchildren: Alex, Foster, Avery and Lincoln; her mother, Patricia "Pat"; siblings: Joey (Sandy) Naquin, Jamie (Bonnie) Naquin, Jeaunne (Ken) Sorenson, Jenny Mueller and Jill Quinn; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Pat (Mickey) Vaughn, Peter (Kathy) Mitchell, Jeanne (Larry) Kahler, Beth Mitchell, Tim Mitchell, Jim (Joanne) Mitchell, Ellyn Mitchell; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe; brothers-in-law: Thomas Mueller and Mike Mitchell and nieces: Nikki Spencer and Kennedey Mueller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.