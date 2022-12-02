STOUGHTON — Julie Ann (Moss) Leggions, age 65, departed to be with her Lord, and entered eternal rest on November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her daughter, Dawn McKee, and her grandson, Stephaunne McKee, in Stoughton, Wis. Preceded in death by her father, Jerry Neal Moss, and loving grandparents.

Born September 27, 1957, in Muncie, Ind. Moved to Wisconsin, November of 1961, at the age of four. Growing up in Madison, Wis., Julie loved spending her summers at the beach and her winters sledding on the snow mounds. Julie loved spending time with her family and her devotion to her animals. Julie was very dedicated to her work of over twenty years at Dane County.