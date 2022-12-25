May 10, 1965—Dec. 21, 2022

MADISON—Julie A. Weston, age 57, reunited with her husband on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Julie was born on May 10, 1965 in Madison, WI, to John and Mary Ann (Hellenbrand) Huemmer. She graduated from East Madison High School in 1983. Julie married the love of her life, Alan D. Weston, on April 27, 1984, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. She spent 25 years enjoying a career in food service with the Madison Metropolitan School District. Julie will be remembered for her love of baking goodies and treats, but most of all for her caring spirit and infectious love.

Julie is survived by her sons: John (Kate) and Gary (Katy Phi); grandchildren: Kallie and Ella; siblings: Donna Huemmer, John (Tammy) Huemmer, and Paul (Connie) Huemmer; and stepfather, Ray Hellenbrand. She is further survived by many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Avenue, Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of Mass on Friday, at the church. Final resting place, next to her husband, at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, WI.

