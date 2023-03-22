July 19, 1998—March 20, 2023

MADISON—Juliana Noel Epstein, age 24, of Madison, left us in the early morning hours on Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at UW Hospital, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Bucharest, Romania, on July 19, 1998, and was adopted on Feb. 14, 2000, by Richard and Jacqueline (Femrite) Epstein.

As a child she was a smiley, giggly little girl who loved to give big open mouth kisses. She made numerous friends in her school years and graduated from Memorial High School in 2016 and then went on to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and became a proud Bulldog. She graduated in 2019, with a bachelor’s degree after only three years. She worked as a contact tracer for the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a client service specialist at Ruffin’ it Resort.

Juliana will be remembered as a treasured daughter, a great friend and a person with passion to make the world a better place. Her heart of gold will continue to beat in the hearts of all the lives she touched.

Juliana is survived by her parents, Jacqueline and Richard; aunts, Terri (Randy) Tuggle and Patricia (Timothy) Kraus; uncle, Donald (Lisa) Femrite; grandfather, Theodore Femrite; many cousins, special friends, Zach, Ashley, Ozzy, Sam, Marianne, Katie and numerous others; as well as her loyal dog, Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Femrite; paternal grandparents, M. Jack (Frieda) Epstein and uncle, Joel Epstein.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A special thank you to Zach and Ashley for their loving care and support in her final days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

