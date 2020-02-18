Julian, Dr. Thomas Michael

MIDDLETON - Dr. Thomas Michael Julian, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 30, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Earl and Pearl (Passi) Julian. Tom graduated from Silver Lake High School and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University. He married Kathy Chalupsky on June 12, 1971, in Silver Lake, Minn. and they moved to Brainerd, Minn. where he was a social worker.

They then moved to Minneapolis where Tom attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1978. He was a physician there until moving to Middleton, Wis. in 1988. He practiced and taught medicine at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics for 23 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of many professional organizations and did much speaking, editing, and writing of papers and books. He greatly enjoyed the many physicians, nurses, students, staff, and patients that he worked with over the years.

He had a lifelong passion for the arts. He was an avid reader, an amateur cartoonist, and, in his retirement, an award-winning wood carver. He loved playing baseball, softball, and the guitar. He also enjoyed teaching, crossword puzzles, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite thing in life was being a grandpa.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy Julian; daughter, Christine (Nicholas) Julian-Hoernke; two sons, Andrew (Mackenzie) Julian and Matthew (Kelly) Julian; seven grandchildren, Noah, Grace and Emma Hoernke, Brady, Piper and Hadley Julian, and Ruby Julian; three sisters, Denise (Jeff) Benson, Jean (Tom) Williams and Lisa (Randy) Jackson; brother, Scott (Lori) Julian; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, James Julian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM).

Thank you for the help and support given by Tom’s doctors and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Feb 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
