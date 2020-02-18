Julian, Dr. Thomas Michael

MIDDLETON - Dr. Thomas Michael Julian, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 30, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Earl and Pearl (Passi) Julian. Tom graduated from Silver Lake High School and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University. He married Kathy Chalupsky on June 12, 1971, in Silver Lake, Minn. and they moved to Brainerd, Minn. where he was a social worker.

They then moved to Minneapolis where Tom attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1978. He was a physician there until moving to Middleton, Wis. in 1988. He practiced and taught medicine at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics for 23 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of many professional organizations and did much speaking, editing, and writing of papers and books. He greatly enjoyed the many physicians, nurses, students, staff, and patients that he worked with over the years.

He had a lifelong passion for the arts. He was an avid reader, an amateur cartoonist, and, in his retirement, an award-winning wood carver. He loved playing baseball, softball, and the guitar. He also enjoyed teaching, crossword puzzles, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite thing in life was being a grandpa.

