Julian, Dr. Thomas M.

MIIDDLETON - Dr. Thomas M. Julian, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.