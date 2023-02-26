Oct. 9, 1937 – Feb. 18, 2023

MADISON — Julia (Julie) Thorn Madden, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

Julie was born on October 9, 1937, in Clearfield, Pa., the daughter of Jane and Kenneth Thorn. Her family moved to Manhasset, N.Y., where she attended high school and then it was on to Centre College in Danville, Ky., where she earned a bachelor’s degree. Next stop was Pittsburgh, Pa., where she studied physical therapy and met her husband, Thomas Madden, whom she married in 1963. Tom’s job with the FBI took them from Pittsburgh to Kansas City to Milwaukee and finally Madison, where she spent the rest of her days.

Julie’s life was one of joy and service. She was one of the early volunteers at Hospice Care in Madison, was active in Meals-on-Wheels for many years, and participated in various outreach programs at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Whether socializing with her many friends, traveling or spending time with her kids and grandkids, all was done with a joyful spirit, impossible to resist for those around her.

Julie affected many people throughout her life and did it in ways that are available to us all: Be kind; Enjoy your friends and family; Work on giving more than you take; Have a sense of humor about most everything.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents: Kenneth and Jane Thorn; she is survived by her brother, Ken (Kay); children: Jim (Susie), Tim (Allison), and Kate (John); grandchildren: James, Tom, Shane, and Clara.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. March 11, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, followed by a service at 11 a.m.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI 53705

(608) 238-3434