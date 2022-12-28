Dec. 29, 1927—Dec. 23, 2022

MADISON—Julia A. “Judy” Sands, age 94, died peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2022, at Prairie Gardens Assisted living facility in Sun Prairie.

Judy was born at home in rural Rio, WI, on December 29, 1927. Her parents were Charles and Marietta (Kohler) Homman. Judy attended a rural elementary school in the DeForest area and attended DeForest high School. After high school she married Robert J. Sands on August 24, 1944, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Madison. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her four children until they reached the upper grades in school. She worked part-time at Robertson Trucking, First Wise Bank and later the State of Wisconsin. Bob and Judy traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and Florida over the years. A charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison.

Judy is survived by sons: Robert Jr. (Linda) of Windsor, William J. (Sandra) of Marshall, Dennis P. (Jackie) of Madison; brother, David Homman; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Sr.; daughter, Connie Hultman; brother, Lawrence Homman; and sister, Kay Shumann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice and the staff at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their care.

