MADISON – Judy Skog passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be held at the SOCIETY OF FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Visiting with family will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m. There will be food after. Potluck finger-food (desserts/snacks) would be appreciated. A small parking lot is available for those who need a limited walk, otherwise consider public transit or street parking nearby. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an environmental group. There is an option to join by Zoom. For the link, email kskoginmadison@gmail.com.
A full obituary appeared in the Dec. 11, 2022, edition. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
