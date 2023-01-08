A celebration of her life will be held at the SOCIETY OF FRIENDS MEETINGHOUSE, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Visiting with family will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m. There will be food after. Potluck finger-food (desserts/snacks) would be appreciated. A small parking lot is available for those who need a limited walk, otherwise consider public transit or street parking nearby. Masks are recommended.