 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Lamm Figi

Judy Lamm Figi

Sept. 1, 1942—Dec. 1, 2022

JANESVILLE—Judy Lamm Figi, age 80, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Judy was born September 1, 1942, in Madison, to Paul and Dorothy (Schultz) Lamm.

She is survived by her husband David; children: John (Megumi), Heather, and Alison (Jeremy); three grandchildren; and four siblings.

At Judy’s request a private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Friends Of Sierra Leone Organization or to the Janesville Literacy Council.

Arrangements are being handled by APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville.

Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for a complete obituary.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics