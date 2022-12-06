Sept. 1, 1942—Dec. 1, 2022

JANESVILLE—Judy Lamm Figi, age 80, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Judy was born September 1, 1942, in Madison, to Paul and Dorothy (Schultz) Lamm.

She is survived by her husband David; children: John (Megumi), Heather, and Alison (Jeremy); three grandchildren; and four siblings.

At Judy’s request a private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Friends Of Sierra Leone Organization or to the Janesville Literacy Council.

Arrangements are being handled by APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville.

Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for a complete obituary.