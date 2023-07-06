Judy A. Thompson

July 14, 1945 - June 28, 2023

LYNDON STATION - Judy A. Thompson, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023 at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Dells.

Judy was born on July 14, 1945 in Boscobel, WI the daughter of Ervin and Geneva (Rounds) Fritz.

She met her husband David J. Thompson at Badger Army Ammunitions. They were later married on July 31, 1970.

Judy moved on to be a homemaker and waitress and later began a career at Kmart in Baraboo until her retirement. Judy and Dave spent their final years in Lyndon Station, WI. While living there they enjoyed family, friends, and their dogs.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Diane (Thompson) Vickers; her sister, Patsy (Dennis) Lyght; her brother, Jerry (Sharon) Fritz; grandchildren: Jax Vickers, Jade Vickers, Sierra Vickers; stepsons: Tom (Gayle) Thompson, Jerry (Jane) Thompson; and stepdaughter, Sharon (Clarence) Johnson. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, David, her parents, Ervin and Geneva, son-in-law, Brent Vickers, an infant son, Mark and her son, James Thompson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Grandma Mary's Cafe, 175 US Highway 14, Arena, WI.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Arena Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at Grandma Mary's.

A special thank you to Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Dells and Moments Hospice for taking such great care of Judy in her final days.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Moments Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.