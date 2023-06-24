Judy A. Miller

Nov. 21, 1941 - June 17, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Judith Ann (Linde) Miller, 81, Beaver Dam, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The daughter of the late Franklin and Frances (Honey) Linde was born on November 21, 1941. Judy was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church where she began her life of faith and service.

She graduated in 1960 from Beaver Dam High School and later graduated from Dodge County Teachers College and then UW-Oshkosh. Judy would go on to lovingly teach her entire career including stops in Waterloo where she positively influenced and mentored countless students before finishing her life of learning in the Beaver Dam School District.

On February 8, 1964 she married Keith A. Miller and they would go on to make their home in Beaver Dam, WI for almost sixty years.

Judy and Keith loved traveling with their family throughout the years and later with each other in retirement, spending lots of time seeing and meeting countless friends along the way.

She had a passion for flowers and gardening throughout her life. The yard was always filled with beauty and birds and she loved sharing her flowers with anyone who needed a smile. Judy also loved to have people over and make everyone feel welcomed and loved the instant they came in her presence. Most importantly, she was the hug and the smile that her family and friends needed and she will be greatly missed as that special gift from God shared with us.

Survivors include her husband, Keith; two sons and daughters-in-law: Timothy (Claire) Miller, Sauk City, and Christopher (Dana) Miller, Suamico; two beloved grandchildren: Jack and Ella Miller; one sister, Joycelyn (Phil) Buteyn, Madison; as well as nephews, niece, special cousins and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Judy will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

If desired, memorials in Judy's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, any children's literacy program, or consider planting some flowers in her memory

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.