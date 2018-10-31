DEERFIELD—Christine M. Judkins, age 48, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. She was born on Nov. 6, 1969, in Little Falls, Minn., the daughter of Daniel and Donna (Saulter) Finken. She married Danny Judkins on Oct. 2, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Christine was a hard worker. She was employed at REM Wisconsin as a caregiver and enjoyed bringing the men and women she cared for to family gatherings. Christine enjoyed coaching her daughter’s softball team and volunteered at the schools that her children and grandchildren attended throughout the years.
She loved talking, traveling, fishing, cooking and baking, planting flowers, walking along the beach searching for rocks, taking walks with her dogs, garage saling and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Christine is survived by husband, Danny; daughters, Natashia Rosas, Hailey Judkins, Kaylee Finken, and Kindra Judkins; son, Joshua Judkins; four grandchildren, Briana, Angel, Adrian, and Elena Rosas; father; Daniel Finken and mother, Donna (Rick) Herding; brother, Michael (Lori) Finken; and sisters, Shelly (Larry) Rahn and Candi O’Brien. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Finken; mother and father-in-law, Roxanne and Frank Judkins; and maternal grandparents, Lillian and LeRoy Saulter.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420