STOUGHTON—Judith Mae Garton, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Judith was born in Stoughton, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanor Vike.

Judy was a bold brassy woman, never short for words and would give her opinion whether you wanted it or not. She was caring and compassionate and loved her family unconditionally. They were her biggest accomplishment and she was so proud of them all!

Judith enjoyed many different hobbies and interests throughout her lifetime but never ventured far from home or family. She enjoyed her horses, the family cottage on the lake, fishing, swimming, baking, crafts, board games, cards, drawing, birdwatching, and gardening. Judy was a hard worker but also loved her playtime! Music, dancing, and Friday night fish-frys were a must. Judy truly enjoyed her grandchildren and spent a lot of time with them. She was always there if they needed anything. Judy held a special bond with her granddaughter, Samantha.

She is survived by her children: Jacqueline (Chuck) Kerns, Orville (Erin) Bauer Jr.; seven grandchildren: Shannon (Derek) Casbon, Melissa Foote, Trevor Kerns, Cody Bauer, Samantha (Matthew) Wisch, Tina Kerns, and Luke Kerns; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Arnie) Johnson; three nephews: Jeremiah (Jenny), Jason (Maddie) and Justin; very special friend and longtime companion, Rich Wisch, who she loved with all her heart; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon L. Garton; granddaughter, Jessica; and two brothers: Frank and Terry.

Private burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life service starting at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59.

