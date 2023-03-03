Judie Prey passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, at the age of 83, after a long battle with Cardiomyopathy.

She was born in Footville, WI, in January of 1940, to Merton and Helen (Thompson) Behling. She lived on the family farm while attending a one room schoolhouse. After starting high school in Janesville, her family moved to Reedsburg where she was popular, athletic, on student council and homecoming court. She graduated in 1957.

Judie started her career as a beautician in Madison and worked many years at Glen’s Hairdressers. She met the love of her life, Allen, in the fall of 1959, at UW Homecoming. They married in 1961, and have three children, Jeff, Tim and Amy. She devoted her time to teaching Sunday School at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts.

After the kids were all in school, Judie started a career in fundraising for ARC-Wisconsin. This allowed her to travel all over the state meeting local celebrities and policy makers. She then took her talents to Attic Angels as an Executive Assistant to the Board of Directors. Her love of helping others always came through with everyone she encountered.

Judie and Allen enjoyed traveling to many places including Mexico, British Columbia, Jamaica, Europe and Florida. They always made time to have fun with their long time friends by enjoying weekly coffee get togethers and hosting the annual football party.

For the past 26 years, Allen has been Judie’s caregiver after she suffered cardiac arrest. This never stopped them from attending farmer’s markets, concerts on the square, art fairs, weddings, cheering on the Badgers and wintering in Florida. Allen made sure that Judie had the best quality of life and stayed connected with her friends and family.

She will be missed by her husband, Allen; son, Jeff (Jana Stewart), Madison; son, Tim (Lisa), grandson Michael, Fletcher, NC; and daughter, Amy (Rob) Rosenkranz, Oshkosh. As well as her sister, Vicki (Tim) Meister; brother-in-law, Jerry (Gloria); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with Pastor Dara Schuller-Hanson presiding. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service with lunch to follow.

Judie loved to read, so to honor her memory, please consider giving a donation to the Madison Public Library Foundation.

