Judith Kanzora

Jan. 16, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Judith "Judy" Kanzora, age 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away at Hillside Manor on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Judy was born in Milwaukee on January 16, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Dolores (Gerber) Kanzora.

She lived in Milwaukee until 2004, when she moved to Beaver Dam to be closer to family. Judy worked for AT&T for her entire career, primarily as a phone operator. She enjoyed shopping and was very well traveled, and cherished time spent with her nieces and nephews.

Judy is survived by her sister, Gail (Art) Schroeder; sister-in-law, Susan Kanzora; nieces and nephews: Nicole (Mike Paasch) Stone, Colleen (Rich Hadman) Kanzora, Scott Schroeder, Steve (Erin) Schroeder, and Mark (Amanda) Schroeder; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Kanzora; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Judy will take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Judy's name may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eagles Wings and Hillside Manor for their care of Judy.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.