Judith K. "Judy" Wilson

July 22, 1938 – Jan. 8, 2023

MADISON—Judith K. Wilson, age 84, of Mount Horeb and formerly East Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on July 22, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph Whitesitt and Ruth (Smail) Johnson. Judy married George Wilson on Sept. 5, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Judy is survived by her son, Michael (Elaine) Wilson; granddaughters, Lindsay (Chet) Brisky, Katie (Nick) Hafenstein, and Stephanie (Dan) Arnes; great-grandson, Caleb Farmer; her cousin and caregiver, Jodie (Dan) Lease; dear friends, Carol Ann Gray, Faith Swineburn, and Nancy (Dave) Sailing; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband George; parents, Ralph and Ruth; sister, Carol (Norm) Saba; and brother, Dennis Whitesitt.

Judy was very kind and loving and loved her Lord.

A funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Friday Jan. 13, 2023, with Rev. Lex Liberatore presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

