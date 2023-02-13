Feb. 19, 1944 – Feb. 10, 2023

MADISON — Judith “Judy” Florence Hoffman passed away on Friday, February 10, just 9 days before her 79th birthday, with her loving family by her side. She was born February 19, 1944, to Phillip and Kathleen (Wieck) Carraher in Chicago, Ill. She married Tom Hoffman on October 15, 1966, and raised their 3 children in Verona, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wis., and again at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Andrews in Verona followed by a luncheon at the St. Andrew’s parish center.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625