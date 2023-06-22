Judith "Judy" Abel

Feb. 25, 1944 - June 19, 1923

RANDOLPH - Judith Glenda Abel, age 79 of Randolph, went to her eternal home on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac.

Judy was born on February 25, 1944, in Wisconsin, a daughter of Dewey and Gertrude (Tobak) Alsum. She was a graduate of Central Wisconsin Christian, Class of 1962.

Judy was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and being a grandma and great-grandma. Judy was a member of Randolph Protestant Reformed Church.

Judy is survived by her sons: Larry (Elisabeth) Abel, Douglas (Lori) Abel, Kevin (Heather) Abel and Robert (Joyce) Abel; nine grandchildren: Caleb, Isabella, Jacob, Destenee, Isaac, Hannah, Ashley (Alex), Brienna (Ryan) and Shayla; four great-grandchildren: Jack, Walter, Noah and Penelope; brother, Milton Alsum; sister, Jackie (Bob) Hoekstra; brother-in-law, Archie Quade; sister-in-law, Sandy Alsum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald and Duane Alsum; sister, Marilyn Quade; sister-in-law, Joyce Alsum.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Randolph Protestant Reformed Church, 229 Hammond Street, Randolph, WI 53956.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Randolph Protestant Reformed Church with Pastor Eric Guichelaar officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

