March 22, 1956 – Feb. 2, 2023

LODI—Judith Ellen (Bielawski) Kleist, age 66, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Judi is survived by her husband, Mark Kleist; son, Adam (Jessica) Kleist; daughter, Erica (Nate) Swartz; sister, Janis (Tom) Sigmund; brother, David Bielawski; grandchildren, Dylan Muzik, Madelyn and Olivia Swartz; and mother-in-law, Dolores Chromasta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Rosemary Bielawski; father-in-law, Harold Kleist; and infant son, Jason.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

