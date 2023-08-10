Judith Beryl (Kasdorf) Schultz

March 26, 1946 - Aug. 4, 2023

STEVENS POINT - Judith Beryl (Kasdorf) Schultz passed away on August 4, 2023 at the North Haven Memory Care in Stevens Point, WI at the age of 77.

Judy was born March 26, 1946 in Baraboo, WI, the first of five to Ardell Grace (Martin) Kasdorf and John Gilbert Kasdorf. She started her education in the one-room Lower Dells School. From there she attended Wisconsin Dells High where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Schultz. They were married on August 10, 1963 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells.

Their marriage was a series of adventures, from the Dells to several Wisconsin towns, Florida to Illinois. With every move, Judy made each house a beautiful home while tending to the needs of her family and community.

She was a Dental Assistant for over five years once her kids started attending school, was employed by Planned Parenthood once the kids were launched, worked in a boutique and cafe, and even designed and created beautiful dishes and cutlery she loved sharing with others. She was always involved in their church, volunteering in various capacities. She was an avid reader, and her love for animals, especially dogs, defined her.

In 2010 Judy was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Bob was determined to care for her, allowing them to continue to travel and stay active until his unexpected death in 2021.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Frank and Isabel (Van Ells) Schultz, her husband, her brothers-in-law: Lynn Hoernke and Donald Radcliff, sister-in-law, Monica (Schultz) McCormick, niece, Ashley Kasdorf, and nephew, Thomas McCormick.

She is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Michael) Filardo of San Jose, CA; and her son Robert (Lori) Schultz of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren: Desiree, Gianni, Shea, Andy, Lilly and Simon; great-grandchildren: Crew, Beck, Jack and Forest; siblings: Jerry (Myung) Kasdorf of Mosinee, WI, Kathleen Radcliff of Lake Delton, WI, Terri (David) Donnelly of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Matt (Teri) Kasdorf of Appleton, WI; brothers-in-law: J. Patrick McCormick of Springfield, IL, Richard (Eunice) Schultz of Wausau, WI, John Schultz of Arkdale, WI; and sister-in-law, Marie (Les) Kirchner of Arkdale, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be August 11, 2023 at Refuge, 801 Hwy HH, Stevens Point. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association.