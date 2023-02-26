March 24, 1937 – Feb. 21, 2023

HOLMEN — Judith Ann Wagner Pavlovic, formerly of Stoughton (now Holmen), beloved wife of Armin, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at home.

Elementary school teacher par excellence and ardent birdwatcher, her energy and determination were the backbone of the family. Her devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unsurpassed. Her love for the outdoors has had a lifelong impact on her family, as have the manners and etiquette she expected and was raised with herself.

Life celebration for both Judie and Armin, her devoted husband of 65 years, will be held in future.

The family would like to thank Deenie Laskey, Grace and Kay, Craig Bennett, David and Jerry Carlson, the Lennanders, and the Nordykes. Also Mayo Emergency, ICU and Hospice staffs for their patience, positivity, and professionalism.

“Swing low, sweet chariot, comin’ for to carry me home ...”

