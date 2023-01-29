April 8, 1941—Jan. 24, 2023

MADISON—Judith Ann “Judy” Broman (Hastings), age 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Judy was born in Neenah, WI, on April 8, 1941, to the late Elmer and Mabel (Hanthorn) Hastings.

Judy grew up in several places in east central Wisconsin and northern Michigan. She graduated from high school in Menomonee Falls in 1959, and then she received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Carroll College in 1963. She started her career as a hematology supervisor at Mt. Sinai Hospital where she crossed paths with a tall dashing young medical sales professional named Robert O. Broman whom she married on January 21, 1967, in Milwaukee.

She took a break from her career to raise her and Bob’s two children and later returned to work in various part time roles until she went back to work full time as an administrative assistant for a small tax accounting firm and eventually ending up at Virchow Krause until her retirement in 2006.

Judy enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially the regular and many weekend trips to the family cabin, working in her flower garden, taking walks and exercising with friends, attending the symphony and theater, traveling with her gal friends, crochet and knitting, reading, and cooking the many recipes that she collected.

Judy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob; daughter, Kristin (Mike) Kowalske; and son, Mark (Nicole) Broman; and two grandchildren: Rachael Kowalske and Will Broman. She is further survived by her sister, Marilyn Link; nieces: Cheryl (John) Waggoner, Mary Braun, Michele (Ron) Abts, Tracy Chadbourne; nephew, Mike (Joyce) Braun; sister-in-law, Betty Broman; and best friends, David and Evelyn Fahrbach.

The family would like to thank the dedicated teams at Vista West – Blue Grotto Memory Care, Brighton Hospice, Brightstar Care, and UW Health for their care of Judy to the end, with a very special thanks to Kaila at Brightstar for her numerous visits to Judy both at home and Vista West.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UW Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, checks payable to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund, UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI, 53278-0807; or visit https://www.adrc.wisc.edu/give.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406