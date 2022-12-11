Judith A. Skog

Aug. 11, 1951 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — Judy Skog passed away peacefully at home early on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, after a long illness. She was born Aug. 11, 1951, and grew up in Midland, Mich. Her parents moved into their home when she was one week old and lived there for more than 50 years.

Her father, Robert Laurence “Larry” Downing (a history teacher), and her mother, Patricia Ann “Pat” Capron Downing (a school secretary and at-home mom), instilled a lifelong interest in Native American culture and rights. She came of age during the race riots in the ’60s and the Vietnam War. At college she became a physical therapist, met her life-partner Ken, and discovered feminism. She believed passionately in justice, equity, and compassion in human relations, the inherent worth and dignity of all people, and the interdependent web of all creation. She worked tirelessly to leave the world a better place for others, and especially for her children, Erica and Kai. Her causes spanned a lifetime: painting low-income houses in college with Ken; campaigning for the equal rights amendment in Michigan and Wisconsin; fighting for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy with NOW and Planned Parenthood; protesting war in Vietnam and Iraq; supporting education through Gifted and Talented programs; participating in multiple committees at Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society; volunteering for progressive political campaigns too numerous to count (from city council to US President). One of her biggest passions in retirement was advocating for environmental causes: she made thousands of calls for the sustainable agriculture, including provisions in the Farm Bill; personally lobbied Congress, the state legislature and the city council; recycled before it was common; and changed attitudes through example (biking and busing for transportation, using solar hot water, installing a metal roof, and setting up rain gardens). Later in life she learned permaculture and the work that reconnects, working diligently to share them.

Judy loved music and made quilts for many family members; she passed on a passion for music and crafting to Erica and Kai. She loved a good book, especially science fiction and fantasy by women authors, and relished reading to her grandchildren as often as she could. She worked hard to recognize her failings and have an open heart, always striving to improve things in the ways she could. She lived by the saying, “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something and because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”—Edward Everett Hale

“We must not, in trying to think about how we can make a big difference, ignore the small daily differences we can make which, over time, add up to big differences that we often cannot foresee.” — Marian Wright Edelman

She was the “little old lady from Pasadena” and Fonzie the dog loved her best. She is cherished by her husband, daughter, and son, and loved by many other relatives, friends, and fellow activists. She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Erica (Andrew) Skog Jessen; son, Kai Skog; brother, John (Cheryl) Downing; sister-in-law, Karen (Glenn) Rhoades; grandchildren, Gwen and Hazel; and nieces and nephews, RoseAnna (Kevin Vicklund) Downing-Vicklund, Stuart (Charity) Downing and April, Jeremy and Logan Rhoades.

A Celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date.

To honor Judy, if you would like, please donate to an environmental group of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

