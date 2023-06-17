Judith A. Huber

July 18, 1953 - June 10, 2023

PORTAGE - Judith A. Huber, 69, of Portage, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 18, 1953 in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Geise) Kuhl.

Judy graduated from Rio High School and attended MATC and graduated from the Minnesota Art Institute.

She worked for several years at Walmart's Garden Center as she loved gardening and taking care of her own yard. When not working, she spent time fishing, tending to her own gardens, painting, drawing, and playing darts and horseshoes. She had a stong faith and family was important to her.

Survivors include her children: Kim (Justin) Ross, Keri Huber (Jody Knight), Kayla (Lucas) Schultz, Kasey Huber, Kelley Huber, and Kurtis Huber (Robert Dinkle); seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Alice; daughter, Katherine Huber; son, Kellen Huber; sister, Sharon Kuhl, and brothers: Charles Kuhl and Lawrence Kuhl.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Jack Way officiating. Interment will follow at Lowville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers. memorials may be made to the family.

