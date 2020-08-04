Judd, Evelyn E.

MADISON – Evelyn E. Judd, age 96, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1924, in Beloit, Wis., to Herman and Violet (Zern) Lemke. Evelyn married the love of her life, William Judd on Aug. 3, 1946, at Bashford United Methodist Church in Madison. She remained a member of the church throughout her life. Evelyn started her career as a long-distance telephone operator followed by over 20 years with Madison Newspapers, retiring in 1989. Evelyn was an avid seamstress, embroiderer, quilter and member of the Bashford Church Quilting Club; she completed many handmade, intricate quilts for friends, family and newborns throughout her retirement.