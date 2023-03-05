March 20, 1935—Oct. 1, 2022

MADISON—Joyce Shirley Ellenbecker, Madison WI, 87, only child of Robert and Margaret Possehl; mother to three children, grandmother to four, and great-grandmother to one; devoted wife to Thomas Erwin; died on October 1, 2022, from cancer and complications of the heart.

Joyce Shirley Possehl was born on March 20, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She grew up in a devout Lutheran home at the greenhouse her father owned and operated in Brown Deer, WI. Joyce married Tom in 1955. After marriage they lived in a fire tower, working as lookouts for the forest service in Montana. Returning to Wisconsin, they lived in various locales as Tom established himself as a teacher. In 1958, they put roots down on the southwest side of Madison which was Joyce’s home until her final days.

Joyce’s devotion to children and family led her to have a multi-generational family in her home. She took care of her children, grand-children, mother, father-in-law and two aunts over the course of many years. She was the family historian taking and gathering photos in ever evolving albums and sharing the stories behind the pictures. She opened her home to extended family, graduate students, visitors from countries in Africa, Germany, Ukraine, and Louisiana. She embraced new friendships and was a very proud “Gramma!” for her “adopted granddaughter” from Nigeria.

Joyce enjoyed her work as an assistant to the librarian for Shorewood Elementary School where she met many children from around the world. Her interest in the world led to travel in France “visiting her granddaughter,” Ireland, Newfoundland, Australia, Montreal “sampling creme-brulee,” and nearly every state in the US.

Reluctant as a canoer, Joyce nonetheless endured and ultimately enjoyed, canoeing, visiting, camping, and hiking in national parks, skiing and even chaperoning East High students on the annual Smokey Mountain trip. Her knowledge of plants and birds grew through these many adventures and led to volunteering for annual bird counts in the UP of Michigan as well as serving as an arboretum guide.

Closer to home Joyce enjoyed serving customers at Sentry’s deli where her quick wit would brighten the day. Joyce was an avid gardener, quilter, and crafter giving her creations to friends and family. She loved watching “her Brewers,” never wanting to miss a game, always optimistic about a big win! She also loved time spent with her warm-water exercise “pool” friends. She often led some of their fun by providing seasonal adornments for all to wear.

We remember Joyce as an avid reader, a passionate crossword puzzler, quick with language and a snappy retort.

She is survived by Tom (husband); daughter, Carrie Valentine (Jacob); son, Tom (Joan Presto); son, Peter Ellenbecker; grandchildren: Ashley Gardner, Jacob (Jamie Zander Valentine), Kayla, Rachel (David Hixenbaugh); and great-granddaughter, Aubrielle Gardner.

A celebration of life in memory of Joyce Ellenbecker will be held March 20, 2023, 2:00—5:00 p.m. at La Brioche True Food, 2862 University Ave., Madison. Please RSVP to trellenbecker@gmail.com.

Donations in Joyce’s name may be made to: Carbon Cancer Center UW Foundation U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807 Milwaukee, WI, 53278-0807, The Children’s Fund (https://www.childrensfund.org/donate); or charities of your choice.