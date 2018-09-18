CAMBRIDGE—Patrick W. Joyce, age 85, of Cambridge, passed away Sept. 17, 2018. He was born June 3, 1933, on the family farm in Richland Center, to John Henry “Harry” and Erma (Kitson) Joyce. He graduated from Richland Center High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1956.
He graduated from Barber School in Milwaukee. He first worked as a barber in Edgerton, and then owned Northgate Barbershop and eventually Monona Barbershop. In 1973, the family moved to Lake Ripley where they owned and operated Joyce’s Lake Ripley Resort.
Pat is a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge. He was a 60 year member of the Knights of Columbus in Monona and in Cambridge. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing Euchre. Pat enjoyed Badgers and Packers games with friends, and also attending his children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He enjoyed family reunions and staying touch with his lifelong friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Joyce of Cambridge; children, Erin (Dennis) Joyce-Miller of Eau Claire, Ellen Joyce of Janesville, Kelly Joyce of Key Biscayne, Fla., Kathleen (Marvin) Hazlett of Brookfield, and Matthew Joyce of Cambridge. Pat is also survived by nine grandchildren; Mark and Mitchell Flaherty, Corbin Joyce, Abbie Joyce, Carter Joyce, Keenan Joyce, Asia Miller, Justin (Myranda) Hazlett and Haley (Sam) Hazlett; and two great-grandchildren, Emmet Hazlett and Lyla Sattler. Pat is further survived by his sister, Joan Sinniger of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Irene Joyce of Richland Center; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, James, Tom, Emmett and Joe; and five sisters, Eleanor Jambois, Marie Wanless, Lorraine Brazones, Katheryn Sponaugle-Schoemaker and Louise Foster.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12 noon, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at SAINT PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 701 West Water St., Cambridge. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., at the church. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Lake Ripley cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 West Bluemound Road, Suite 336, Brookfield, WI 53045 or to The Friends of Cambridge EMS.
Nitardy funeral home is assisting the family.