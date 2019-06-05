CAMBRIDGE- Karen M. Joyce, age 79, of Cambridge unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home, while sitting on her porch overlooking Lake Ripley. Karen was born on June 18, 1939 in Stoughton, WI to Eilert M. Kilen and Ellen C. (Halverson) Kilen. She graduated from Stoughton High School, a member of the class of 1957. She married Patrick W. Joyce the love of her life on November 22, 1958 at St. Patrick’s church in Madison, WI.
Karen lived life fully, through the years she enjoyed ceramics, pottery, traveling, playing cards, bowling, swimming, yoga, and golf. She was a member of the Lake Ripley Country Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and attending their events. She had a love of cats and enjoyed spending time with friends.
Karen attended Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge.
She is survived by her children, Erin (Dennis) Joyce-Miller of Eau Claire, Ellen Joyce of Janesville, Kelly Joyce of Key Biscayne, FL., Kathleen (Marvin) Hazlett of Brookfield, and Matthew Joyce of Cambridge; grandchildren, Mark and Mitchell Flaherty, Asia Miller, Corbin, Abbie, Carter, and Keenan Joyce, and Justin and Haley Hazlett. Karen is further survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Sinniger of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Irene Joyce of Richland Center; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, on September 17, 2018; her parents; her sister, Kathy, brother Steve; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 701 W. Water Street, Cambridge, WI. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the church until the time of the Mass. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the Lake Ripley Cemetery, Town of Oakland, WI.
Memorials can be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society. W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson, WI 53549
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com