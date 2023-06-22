Joyce Elaine Reinfeldt

June 3, 1931 - June 15, 2023

BARABOO - Joyce Elaine Reinfeldt, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Agrace in Janesville. Joyce, daughter of Leon and Josephine (Dennis) Leifer was born June 3, 1931. She was born and raised in North Freedom. Her mother died on Easter Sunday in 1934, which left Joyce to help care for her dad and siblings and assist with daily household chores at a very young age. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1948.

On March 18, 1950 she was united in marriage to Bernard "Bud" Reinfeldt; he preceded her in death on July 14, 2011 after 61 years of joyful marriage.

Joyce worked as a Unit Clerk at the Sauk County Health Care Center for over 30 years until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed embroidery, tending to her flowers, reading and doing puzzles.

Survivors include her children: Bernard (Lynnette) of Marshall, Michael of Franklin, TN, Stephen (Lee Ann) of Sarasota, FL and Nancy of Baraboo; four grandchildren: Jon (Nichole), Adam (Katie), Jared and Elise (Zach) Jenkins; as well as five great-grandchildren: Ella Mae and Alyson Grace Reinfeldt, Ella Rae and Rhett Jenkins, and Autumn Lynn Reinfeldt; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers: Dale and Robert.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. For those wishing to watch the service, please use the following link:

