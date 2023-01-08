June 29, 1938—Dec. 29, 2022

TOKEN CREEK—Joyce E. Lien, of Token Creek, WI, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, peacefully at the Waunakee Manor. Joyce was born on June 29, 1938, the daughter of Theodore and Evelyn (Olson) Nelson in Token Creek, WI. Joyce graduated from Sun Prairie High School.

Joyce is survived by her two sons: Dean (Debra) Carpenter, and Dennis (Meegan) Carpenter; a grandson, Andrew Zeasman; and her sister, Jean Kreger; brothers-in-law: Richard Seltzner and Michael Dauk; sisters-in-laws: Carol Nelson, Sandy Nelson, Gloria (Tom) Rortved, and Bonnie Lynch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell Lien; grandson, Scott Zeasman; brothers: Jerome Nelson and James Nelson; and sisters: Joann Seltzner and Janice Nelxon; sisters-in-laws: Darlene Tjujum and Barbara Dauk; and brothers-in-law, Bob Lynch and George Krueger.

Joyce was an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. She was well known for her game day outfits, including hats for every occasion. Joyce shared her passion for flowers with her customers when she owned and operated Joyce’s Flowers and Buds. Her passion for decorating included the inside and outside of her home. The glow of holiday lights could be seen as you drove up her street. So many memories of golf outings, snowmobiling, card tournaments, family gatherings, trips and spirited conversations.

A Celebration of Joyce’s life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at VFW Post 8483, 5737 County Road Cv, Madison, WI, 53704.

The family would like the thank the staff of Waunakee Manor for taking excellent care of Joyce.

