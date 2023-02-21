July 1, 1924—Feb. 10, 2023

MONONA—Joyce (Connor) Bethke, age 98, of Monona, died peacefully at Heritage Manor on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Joyce was born on July 1, 1924, to Rueben and Joyce Connor in Marshfield, WI. Joyce grew up in Auburndale, WI. She graduated from Auburndale High School and UW-Stevens Point with an education degree.

Joyce married William “Bill” Bethke on July 18, 1945, in Auburndale, when he returned from World War II service. They welcomed a son, William, in September 1947.

Bill’s work moved the family to several cities throughout Wisconsin and Joyce made them a home in each new place. Joyce was active as a Boy Scout leader, Red Cross volunteer, at church and enjoyed having her nieces and nephews to stay with them. Bill and Joyce settled in Monona in 1961.

In 1954, Bill and Joyce purchased a cottage in Rhinelander, which was Joyce’s happy place. An avid fisherwoman, Joyce was often seen on the pier patiently fishing while the rest of the family took out the boat. Joyce regularly caught the largest fish of the day, never completely giving away her secrets.

Joyce enjoyed traveling, games, nature, and spending time with her family. She loved to laugh, tell stories, and cared deeply for her friends and family, making everyone feel loved and appreciated. She will be dearly missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Joyce Connor; brothers: Craig and Roger Connor; sisters: Gene McGuire, Rebecca “Betty” Gilson, Mary Taylor, and Sarah Connor; bothers-in-law, Jim McGuire, Gene Taylor, and Warren Gilson; nephew, Jim McGuire; and niece, Rebecca (Becky) Sukanen.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Bethke: son, Bill (Elaine) Bethke; granddaughters: Ericka (Chad) Nelson, Jenny (Joe) Bochar, and Emily (Dan) Gruenewald; great-grandchildren: Jack Bochar, Sophie, and Ali Gruenewald; sister-in-law, Ruth Connor; and many special nieces, nephews and their families.