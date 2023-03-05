Nov. 18, 1942—March 2, 2023

VERONA—Joyce Ann (Baldwin) Stein, age 80, died on March 2, 2023, at Noel Manor in Verona WI.

Joyce was born November 18, 1942, to Ray and Fern (Setzer) Baldwin in Fond du Lac, WI. In 1961, she graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. She attended the University of Wisconsin where she met her future husband on a blind date. On September 4, 1965, she married ENS Paul Stein, USN and became a proud Navy wife. The highlight of those eight years was the drive to the Canal Zone and three years in the tropics. In 1973, Paul resigned his commission and they moved back to Verona where they raised their family. In 1992, she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch College.

The Navy years instilled a love for travel. Over the years they visited 43 countries, all 50 states, and 11 Canadian provinces. Music was another passion. She was a longtime member of the Madison Diocesan Choir and enjoyed many seasons of Broadway at the Overture. Her last show was “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which she thoroughly enjoyed a week before passing. She enjoyed Badger sports, especially women’s hockey and volleyball. Her greatest love was family. There were many weekends spent in bowling alleys and swimming pools. Other highlights were a vacation in California when the children were young, and a week at Disney World with the whole family.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Paul; son Richard (Kelly), Muskego, WI; daughter Karen (Kevin Carr), Gurnee, IL; grandchildren: Aidan and Logan Stein and Kinzie Carr. She is further survived by brothers-in-law: Del Lynch, Bernard Stein (Lynn); and sister-in-law, Margaret (Bruce) Sharp; 72 nieces and nephews, spanning three generations. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, George and Bernardine Stein; sister-in-law, Georgeann Lynch; and grandson, Patrick Carr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Christopher Parish, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, with Father Rob Butz officiating and Father Jay Poster concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Internment will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Oahu, HI.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Madison Diocesan Choir.

