Feb. 20, 1934 – Nov. 6, 2022
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Joyce Adams Johanson, passed away on November 6, 2022.
Born to Llewelyn and Alice Hinrichs in Madison, Wis., on February 20, 1934. She married John Adams on June 23, 1951, and until retirement lived in Monona, Wis., where they raised John, Brad, Mark, and Jim.
Joyce loved her family and community and was very involved in her church life. She taught Sunday school and Communion classes at St. Stephens for many years. She also spent many years as an ace stenographer for the state democratic Senate. She was a great cook known for her holiday and gathering feasts. Known to the family for her lemon 4th of July cake. She loved travel, and family vacations spanned the country from Maine to Washington, and everywhere in between.
After Johns death she married Verne Johanson.
She is survived by her sons: John, Brad (Nancy), Jim (LeeAnn); granddaughter, Alexa; sister-in-law, Betty; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
She touched many people with her joy, kindness, and goodwill. We will miss all her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.