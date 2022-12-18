Joyce Adams Johanson

Joyce loved her family and community and was very involved in her church life. She taught Sunday school and Communion classes at St. Stephens for many years. She also spent many years as an ace stenographer for the state democratic Senate. She was a great cook known for her holiday and gathering feasts. Known to the family for her lemon 4th of July cake. She loved travel, and family vacations spanned the country from Maine to Washington, and everywhere in between.