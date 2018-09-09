PORTAGE—Ron P. Jost, age 52, was granted his final wish to be at home, but lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 8, 2018. He was born Nov. 4, 1965, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., to the late Robert and Lucille (Schmitz) Jost. He attended UW-Stout, where he met his love, Donna. They were united in marriage in June 1990, and were blessed with his next love, Wyatt, 17 short years later.
Ron liked nothing more than sharing his passions for hunting, fishing, camping, Harleys, and hockey with Wyatt. He bragged to everyone about Wyatt’s pheasant, turkey and deer hunting, the hits and the misses. Ron was never prouder than watching Wyatt take his first steps, on the floor and on the ice. He loved being a team manager and assistant coach for Wyatt’s hockey teams. Ron was also a big fan of Wisconsin football and hockey. He came from the dark-side of being a Bears fan to be a Packers fan, to join both Donna and Wyatt in their love of the team.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna, and son, Wyatt. He is further survived by his siblings, Robert (Ann) Jost, Richard (Lorna) Jost, Ruth (Jeff) Harding and Randy (Marion) Jost; his nieces and nephews; uncle, Lloyd Schmitz; and aunt, Mary Schmitz.
Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Gloria Stubitsch officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be BAYSIDE CEMETERY in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a future education fund for his son, Wyatt. Ron’s family wishes to thank the amazing team from Agrace HospiceCare, who allowed Ron to die with dignity at home, for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.