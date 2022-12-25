March 8, 1983—Dec. 18, 2022

BARABOO—Joshua Ryan Colson, age 39, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Joshua was born on March 8, 1983, in Madison, WI, the son of Amy Jo Colson. He was a 2001 graduate of Waunakee High School and attended MATC where he received an associates degree in Business. He was currently employed at US Cellular in Sauk City.

Joshua had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. He also had a fondness for cooking. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Amy (fiance Kevin Kaczmarek) Colson; very special girlfriend, Samantha Singletary; siblings: T.J. (Melanie) Grulke, Garrett (fiancee Ashley Schultz) Grulke,

Shelby (Austin) Stitz; grandmother, Toni Colson; two special nieces: Lauralee and Sylvie Grulke; step-father, Tim (Christine) Grulke; aunt and uncle, Tina (Tom) Bodenstein; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sherman Colson.

A celebration of Joshua’s life will take place at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

