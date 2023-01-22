Aug. 16, 1953 – Jan. 11, 2023

MCFARLAND — Joseph W. “Joe” Elmer, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Azure in Stoughton with his family by his side, after an extremely tough battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born August 16, 1953, in Monroe to the late Alden and Lavern (Kremsreiter) Elmer. Joe married Susan M. Reid on June 1, 1985, in Monroe. He started working as a mason alongside his father and then alongside his brother for most of his working life around southern Wisconsin. Joe loved his family and friends, fishing, boating, 4wheeling and spending time up north around the Phelps, WI. When he wasn’t watching his kids grow up to the great adults they are now. He did charity work in Guatemala building schools and always had a new story to tell about his life experiences

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sue; son, Christopher Elmer; daughter, Lindsey Elmer; brother, Mark Elmer; sister, Patricia Elmer; nephews: Mark Elmer and Steven Elmer, niece, Whitney (Hicham Taher) Elmer; and he is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 4, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Hwy. 51, McFarland, Wis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to Agrace Hospice Care Inc., 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

