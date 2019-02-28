ELROY / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Tracy Lynn (Breunig) Joseph, age 38, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at UW Hospital on Feb. 22, 2019. She was born March 1, 1980, the daughter of Tom and Kathy (Hartmann) Breunig and Susan Fisher. She married Jonathan Joseph on Aug. 13, 2003. Together they raised three children, Hunter, Jenna, and Jason.
Her passion was being a mom to her beautiful children and watching Jimmie Johnson race.
She is survived by her husband; children; parents; and siblings, Jeffrey Breunig, Kerri (Nathan) Lintl, Kurt (Crystal) Chrisler, Alison (Jonathan Parnes) Chrisler, and BJ Chrisler; her grandmother, Dorothy Breunig; mother-in-law, Shirley Patterson; father-in-law, Jon Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sylvester Breunig, Clifford and Dona Hartmann; uncle, Dave Frosch and aunt, Terry Hartmann.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Prairie du Sac, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery and a luncheon afterwards in Fellowship Hall at St. John’s. For online condolences please visit hooversonfuneralhomes.com.