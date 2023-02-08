Sept. 18, 1935—Jan. 31, 2023

MADISON—Joseph Switzky, age 87, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on September 18, 1935, in Madison, son of Arthur and Dorothy (Woods) Switzky.

Joseph lived in Madison his entire life. He worked 42 years for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Joe was an avid golfer and a dog lover.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; a nephew, Brent Marty; and a niece, Sheryl (Alan) Davey of Washington State, and their three children.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Karen Marty.

There will be a private service at the cemetery.

