Dec. 28, 1949—Dec. 19, 2022

Joseph Richard Long II died peacefully surrounded by family on December 19, 2022.

He was born to Judge J. Richard and Barbara H. Long, as a fourth generation Beloiter on December 28, 1949. Before leaving for college, he graduated from high school one year early, worked back stage and on stage in high school and local theatre, played several musical instruments, including cello in the Beloit Symphony’s Youth Orchestra, was an amateur radio operator and traveled to Mexico several times with his family. His talents and interests were broad and he always pursued new hobbies trying to learn as much as possible.

Even in his youth Joe was a voracious reader, which led to an almost encyclopedic knowledge of history, geography, art, science and science fiction. His writing skills and knowledge of words and grammar were unmatched, and were useful in his legal practice. “Home in” vs. “Hone in,” “Tack” vs. “Tact,” and “Champing” vs. “Chomping” were among his favorite critiques on the misuse of the English language.

Joe remained a lifelong learner, starting at Brandeis University, completing a Masters Degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Boston University and finishing at the UW Law School. He had two very successful professional careers, first as a psychiatric nurse and then as a trial lawyer. His most successful non-professional career was as a brilliant, humble, caring, funny, inquisitive, loving, sweet, loyal friend to so many. His beautiful tenor voice contributed to the Festival Choir of Madison for many years.

One of Joe’s greatest character strengths was his willingness to share his experience and his time. Joe was the best friend anyone could wish for. A request for help on almost any project, whether requiring knowledge or brute strength, no matter how difficult or inconvenient for him, Joe had a ready answer: “I’d be delighted.”

Joe spent most of his life in Wisconsin, but as a young man living in Boston and Vermont, he met the love of his life. Joe and Ellen Karlson were a perfect match, married in Somerville, MA, and shared 42 wonderful years together, mostly on their return to Madison for him to attend law school and his Madison law practice. Joe and Ellen enjoyed years of camping and domestic and foreign travel.

During the last five years, Ellen was at his side during Joe’s battle with Parkinson’s disease. She nursed him at home and provided every possible comfort to Joe during the most difficult time in his life.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen Karlson; brothers: James Long, MD, and wife, Gwen of Madison, and Rob Long, and wife, Lyzbett of Winona, MN. His niece and nephews loved their “Unky Joe,” as he always came to family celebrations ready to play his harmonica or concertina, or to let them marvel at his newest wrist watch, calculator or hear a hilariously told story with a perfect Irish brogue. Spontaneously, he would dance a jig if the music demanded one. He will also be remembered by a multitude of friends around the world.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Brighton Hospice, Middleton, WI, or to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 in Joe’s name. A family celebration of his life will be held at a future time.