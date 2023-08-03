Joseph Emory Luce

1931 - 2023

BARABOO - With heavy hearts and in joyful remembrance, we announce the passing of Joseph "Joe Boy" Emory Luce of Baraboo, Joe passed peacefully on the morning of July 23, 2023.

The youngest of 13 children, Joe was born in 1931 to parents Lillian and Warren in his lifelong hometown of Baraboo, WI.

Following graduation from Baraboo High School in 1950, Joe went on to proudly serve in the Korean War alongside four of his brothers.

1958 marked a true milestone as Joe married his beloved bride, Nancie Grant – a marriage that would span 65 loving years. Through the years raising the family with Nancie, Joe made means through a rural-delivery route with USPS, shelf-stocking with A&P, and eventually building pallets with Senger Lumber.

Those who were lucky enough to know Joe will well remember and miss his welcome presence, his sense of humor, and his understated approach to every day.

Joe never met a downed tree he didn't think needed splitting. He spent countless nights around a card table with family friends, taking in Brewers and Packers games, and even occasionally taking a moment to enjoy time on a tavern stool.

Joe was a friend to every stray cat north of Water Street, but plenty of deer and fish over the years found him a danger. Yearly, all those in Joe's surroundings looked forward to enjoying his unmatched crop of Big Beef tomatoes grown in his garden, which he tended dutifully and without a year's exception. Those tomatoes will be missed, but their legacy lives on – just as Joe's does.

Joe is survived by his wife, Nancie; brother, Bill Luce; children: Bryan (Leilani) Luce, Grant (Barb) Luce, Brad (Donna) Luce; grandchildren, Mercury McCarthy and Beaumont Luce; step-grandchildren: Tim Young, Tina Mortensen, Brian Young, Malissa Schlesnder, Necole Blackard, and Bryanna Blackard-Wojtkiewicz; and a collection of step-great and step-great-great-grandchildren far too robust to list.

There will be a private service held amongst Joe's Family.

Those who wish to make a donation in Joe's name can do so through the VA.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.